What is indictment and arraignment of a US President as Donald Trump faces 34 charges?

Stella Dey
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

In the case of a US President, both an arraignment and an indictment would be highly unusual and would likely be subject to significant political scrutiny.

Donald Trump has called the indictment and arraignment against him “political persecution”.

Donald Trump became the first US President in history to be indicted and arraigned in a case that saw the business tycoon get fingerprinted and processed. He plead not guilty to all 34 charges of felony against him – all of which snowballed from the hush money payment to former adult film actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 Presidential elections. He then left for Florida where he delivered a speech.

The 76-year-old Republican has called the actions against him “political persecution” and is all set to plead the case even as his supporters and fellow party members rallied around him. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also called the indictment "un-American."

What is an indictment and arraignment of a US President?

An arraignment and indictment of a US President are two legal procedures that occur in the event that a sitting President is charged with a criminal offense. While these procedures are rare, they are important tools for ensuring that no individual is above the law, no matter their position of power.