Donald Trump indicted over hush money. So what happens next?

AFP
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

In a political bombshell, Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury, the first ever serving or former US president to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump, 76, is the first ever serving or former US president to face criminal charges.

Here's what happened on Thursday and what is expected to happen next:

- Criminal charges -

The grand jury, which meets in secret, voted to indict the 76-year-old former Republican president following an investigation led by the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.