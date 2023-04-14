 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhiites to get inflated electricity bills from Monday as LG's approval for extension of subsidy pending: Atishi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

"The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy," Minister Atishi said in a press conference

Delhi Power Minister Atishi said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.

Delhi people are set to receive higher electricity bills from Monday as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers, Power Minister Atishi informed on April 14.

The inflated electricity bills will affect nearly 46 lakh people in the national capital as the power subsidy will cease from today.

"From today, the subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill," Atishi said in a press conference.

In what could emerge as the latest flashpoint between the city government and the Lt Governor office, the minister said she has sought a meeting with Saxena over the issue but there has been no response.

The minister said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.