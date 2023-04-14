Delhiites to get inflated electricity bills from Monday as LG's approval for extension of subsidy pending: Atishi

Delhi people are set to receive higher electricity bills from Monday as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers, Power Minister Atishi informed on April 14.

The inflated electricity bills will affect nearly 46 lakh people in the national capital as the power subsidy will cease from today.

"From today, the subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill," Atishi said in a press conference.

In what could emerge as the latest flashpoint between the city government and the Lt Governor office, the minister said she has sought a meeting with Saxena over the issue but there has been no response.

The minister said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.

"Till the file is approved we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but its been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," she alleged. Atishi said that the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited.

Air India to slash flights to Oman, UAE and Qatar amid shortage of planes, crew

MC Explains| What are municipal bonds, how does the process work and other questions answered "The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it," she said. The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850. Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh among more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidy. The AAP has government allocated Rs 3250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24. (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News