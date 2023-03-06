 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Ashram Flyover reopens in Delhi, police issues traffic advisory. Details inside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Ashram is a major traffic choke point and the extension is expected to give commuters relief from regular traffic snarls.

Ashram flyover is an important intersection in the national capital region connecting South Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad. (ANI file photo)

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the reopening of the six-lane Ashram Flyover from 5 pm on Monday following the inauguration of an extension by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Ashram flyover is an important intersection in the national capital region connecting South Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad. Ashram is a major traffic choke point and the extension is expected to give commuters relief from regular traffic jams. The extension of the flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway.

In its advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.

It said commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations. Only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.