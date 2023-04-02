 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Debonair Salim Durani dies at 88

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Durani had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year.

Former Indian Test cricketer Salim Durani . AFP PHOTO / Sajjad HUSSAIN (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP)

Salim Durani, the debonair India cricketer of the 1960s with a movie star looks, a puckish sense of humour, and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand, died on April 2.

He was 88.

His death was confirmed by sources close to the family.

He had been living with his younger brother, Jahangir Durani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.