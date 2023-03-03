 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arshad Warsi, banned by SEBI, says 'zero knowledge about stocks’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

The 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor and his wife, former TV host Maria Goretti, allegedly made over Rs 66 lakh in profits illegally from a pump-and-dump scheme.

Actor Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria Goretti.

Actor Arshad Warsi, under SEBI's scrutiny for profiting from a share pump-and-dump operation, has denied any wrongdoing, urging his social media followers not to "believe everything you read in the news".

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor and his wife, former TV host Maria Goretti, allegedly made over Rs 66 lakh in profits and were named as volume creators in an order pertaining to a YouTube-run share pump-and-dump operation.

The case involves channels run by a man named Manish Mishra, who was allegedly part of a larger nexus manipulating the share prices of Sadhna Broadcast Limited and Sharpline Broadcast.

Sebi cracks whip on actor Arshad Warsi, wife for YouTube pump-and-dump scheme