Amazon tells staff to be in office 3 days a week

Associated Press
Feb 18, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

CEO Andy Jassy's announcement marks a shift from Amazon’s current policy of allowing leaders to determine how their teams worked.

Amazon’s top bosses, after observing employees, concluded that would be more coordinated and engaged in person.

Amazon will require its corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week.

CEO Andy Jassy announced the policy Friday in a memo to staff. It marks a shift from Amazon’s current policy of allowing leaders to determine how their teams worked. The change will go into effect May 1.

Many companies have been calling their employees back to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to operate virtually.

Last month, Starbucks told its corporate employees to plan to work from the office three days a week. Disney is asking employees to plan for four in-office days starting in March. And Walmart said this week that it would require its tech teams to plan regular in-office work days.