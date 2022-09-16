World's oldest heart, ‘beautifully preserved' and dating back 380 million years, found in Australia

The world's oldest heart, dating back to 380 million years, has been discovered in an ancient fish species in Australia. The research, led by Perth-based Curtin University, explains the evolution of human bodies themselves, scientists said.

Researchers found the fish fossil in West Australia's Kimberley region, at a location known as the Gogo Formation.

Professor Kate Trinajstic, the head of the research, and her colleagues and collaborators, used x-rays and neutron beams to scan the fish specimens, preserved in limestone concretions, a statement released by Curtin University said. Then, they created 3D images of the soft tissues inside them.

It is for the first time that a research as has brought forth a 3D model of a complex s-shaped heart in an arthrodire -- an extinct species of jawed fish. The study has been in the Science journal.

Lead researcher Professor Trinajstic described the discovery as astounding.

“As a palaeontologist who has studied fossils for more than 20 years, I was truly amazed to find a 3D and beautifully preserved heart in a 380-million-year-old ancestor,” she added.

The findings have significant implications for evolutionary studies.

“Evolution is often thought of as a series of small steps, but these ancient fossils suggest there was a larger leap between jawless and jawed vertebrates," Trinajstic said. "These fish literally have their hearts in their mouths and under their gills -- just like sharks today."

She added that the study offered important clues about how the anatomy of vertebrates evolved.

"These features were advanced in such early vertebrates, offering a unique window into how the head and neck region began to change to accommodate jaws, a critical stage in the evolution of our own bodies," the statement about the study said.