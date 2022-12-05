World Soil Day 2022: History, significance and the theme this year

December 5 is observed each year as World Soil Day to draw attention to declining soil health, which has major consequences for food security around the world.

Since 2002, international groups, under Thailand's leadership, had been calling for a global day to celebrate soil. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) endorsed them and at the 68th UN General Assembly, which began on September 17, 2013, requested that the day be officially adopted.

In December, the General Assembly designated December 5, 2014 as the world's first official soil day.

Since then, the day has been marked annually with campaigns based on different themes around soil health.

The theme for World Soil Day 2022 is "Soils, where food begins".

"The campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, increasing soil awareness and encouraging societies to improve soil health," FAO said.

There is a ceremony scheduled to take place at 6.15 pm (IST) today, which people around the world can join online. At the event, experts will release a report on soil the Global Status of Black Soils and the Soil Atlas of Asia. This will be followed by artistic performances and the giving away of two prizes -- The Glinka World Soil Prize and King Bhumibol World Soil Day

Award. The former is named after Russian scientist Konstantin Glinka, known for studying the geographical distribution of soils. The latter honours Thailand's former king and is sponsored the the Kingdom of Thailand, that championed the observance of a World Soil Day.

READ MORE