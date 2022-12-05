 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Soil Day 2022: History, significance and the theme this year

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

World Soil Day: Read on know how the day will be celebrated.

A farmer ploughs a field on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (Representational image)

December 5 is observed each year as World Soil Day to draw attention to declining soil health, which has major consequences for food security around the world.

Since 2002, international groups, under Thailand's leadership, had been calling for a global day to celebrate soil. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) endorsed them and at the 68th UN General Assembly, which began on September 17, 2013, requested that the day be officially adopted.

In December, the General Assembly designated December 5, 2014 as the world's first official soil day.

Since then, the day has been marked annually with campaigns based on different themes around soil health.

The theme for World Soil Day 2022 is "Soils, where food begins".

"The campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, increasing soil awareness and encouraging societies to improve soil health," FAO said.