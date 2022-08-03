Watch: Dramatic rescue of woman from car swept away in flood

Dramatic bodycam footage has captured the rescue of a woman from a car stuck in floodwater in Arizona in the United States.

The video of the rescue, shared on Twitter by the police department of Apache Junction city, showed officers throwing a tow strap into her car through its broken windows.

They yelled at her to hurry up but the shocked woman stayed in the car, repeatedly asking about her dog.

"Get up, give me your hand!" one officer yelled. "I will get your dog! The water is coming ma'am! It (the car) is gonna go under!"

The woman was eventually pulled out of the car by rescuers. However, her dog could not be located.

Officer Josh DuPont, who was one of the responders on the spot, said he returned to the vehicle and whistled so the dog would come to him.

"But by that time the whole cabin of the vehicle was filling up with water,” he told local news channel Arizona's Family. “I’m just glad that that day we were able to help her out. I’m the type of person that believes things happen for a reason and I think we were put there that day in order to help Sue (the trapped woman) out.”

DuPont is being praised for the rescue effort. Many dropped comments expressing their appreciation for the officer on a fundraising page for his wife, who is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

"Just as you delivered a miracle to the lady washed away in her SUV, I pray a miracle be delivered to your wife," one person wrote. "God sees everything and he hears your heart."