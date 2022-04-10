Two groups of students clash in JNU

Two groups of students clashed at the Kaveri hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Sunday, police said. While the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel and "created a violent atmosphere", the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that "'Leftists" obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami festival.

ALSO READ: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit becomes JNU's first woman Vice Chancellor

Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C told Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).