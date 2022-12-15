 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter account of student who tracked Elon Musk's private jet suspended

AFP
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

Jack Sweeney's personal account was suspended along with @ElonJet, on which details of Elon Musk’s flights were posted.

Elon Musk and Jack Sweeney.

A Twitter account that tracked flights of Elon Musk's private jet was grounded on Wednesday despite the billionaire's talk of free speech.

"Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended," creator Jack Sweeney tweeted from his personal @JxckSweeney account.

The account was in action briefly later in the day, after Twitter sent out word that it updated its policy to prohibit tweets, in most cases, from giving away someone's location in real time.

"Yes I am back!" read a tweet fired off  by @ElonJet, which added a link to versions of the flight tracking account at other social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and Mastodon "just in case."

A short time later attempts to reach @ElonJet, as well as Sweeney's personal Twitter account, were met with messages that both were suspended.

Musk's jet "flew from LA to Austin last night after my account was suspended on Twitter," he said in an Instagram post.