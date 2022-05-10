‘The Kashmir Files’ banned in Singapore: 'One-sided portrayal of Muslims'

Singapore has banned Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files for its "one-sided" portrayal of the Muslim community, CNA television network has reported.

The film, based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s, has been slammed for being Islamophobic and distorting facts.

The authorities in Singapore said it will be refused classification for “its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir,” CNA reported.

“These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society," they added.

The Kashmir Files was released in India on March 11. It received push from both the Centre and some states -- with measures like tax cuts and half-day leaves for government employees to watch the film.

The film went had a strong box office run, earning Rs 238.28 crore in just three weeks.

'The Kashmir Files' cast includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty,Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Krishna Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar, among others.