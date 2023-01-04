 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia Blames Its Soldiers’ Cellphone Use for Deadly Strike

New York Times
Jan 04, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

Russian soldiers’ use of open cellphone lines in Ukraine has been a known vulnerability for its military, often revealing forces’ positions. Intercepted calls have revealed the disarray and discontent in Russia’s ranks.

As anger mounts in Russia over one of the deadliest strikes on Moscow’s forces in the war, official blame has fallen on the targeted soldiers themselves, with the suggestion that their cellphone use enabled Ukrainian forces to home in on their location.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday that it was clear the “main reason” for the strike, which took place on New Year’s Day in the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, was the collective use of cellphones by personnel within reach of Ukraine’s firepower.

They were using the phones despite a ban, the ministry said.

Some Russian lawmakers and military bloggers have pushed back against the swift assignment of blame, calling it an attempt by the military to fault the rank and file rather than their commanders. A number of influential bloggers criticized commanders for not taking basic precautions to protect troops, such as dispersing the newly arrived soldiers to safer locations and housing them away from munitions.

In its daily analysis, the British Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the Makiivka attack showed how “unprofessional practices contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate,” noting the possibility that ammunition had been stored near the makeshift barracks, creating secondary explosions, as a main contributing factor to the extent of the damage.