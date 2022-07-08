PM Modi announces one-day mourning in honour of Shinzo Abe. Here's how others reacted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8 announced one-day mourning in India to mark the untimely demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who succumbed to bullet injuries he sustained in an attempted assassination while campaigning in the Nara region of the country.

PM Modi mourned the demise of Shinzo Abe, 67, and recounted how the former Japanese PM had dedicated his life to make the world a better place. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined him in mourning and said “India today has lost a close friend”.