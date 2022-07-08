 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

PM Modi announces one-day mourning in honour of Shinzo Abe. Here's how others reacted

Moneycontrol News
Jul 08, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

PM Modi mourned the demise of Shinzo Abe, 67, and recounted how the former Japanese PM had dedicated his life to make the world a better place. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined him in mourning and said “India today has lost a close friend”.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8 announced one-day mourning in India to mark the untimely demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who succumbed to bullet injuries he sustained in an attempted assassination while campaigning in the Nara region of the country.

PM Modi mourned the demise of Shinzo Abe, 67, and recounted how the former Japanese PM had dedicated his life to make the world a better place. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined him in mourning and said “India today has lost a close friend”.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #assassination #Japan #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Shinzo Abe
first published: Jul 8, 2022 02:56 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.