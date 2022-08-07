Photos and videos from Akasa Air’s first flight, featuring Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, took off on its inaugural flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7. Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, it had received clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation exactly a month ago.

The airline's co-founder Vinay Dubey gave a speech at an inaugural ceremony held at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.



Meanwhile, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala joined other passengers on board Akasa Air's maiden flight.





Elated passengers shared photos and videos of their journey with the new airline.









Here is an adorable little passenger on the plane.

Akasa Air was flagged off by Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. During its launch, the minister reflected on the troubles being faced by the aviation sector.

"The sector across the world has been through a very trying time through the last decade or two," Scindia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Many black swan events have turned the fate of this industry globally. Therefore, I say this is a new dawn in many ways for our sector in India."

Akasa Air will have 26 weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. From August 13, it will operate 28 weekly flights from Bengaluru to Kochi.

(With inputs from PTI)