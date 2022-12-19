 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No house arrest for jailed PFI leader: Delhi High Court

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

The NIA had said that the agency was not opposing medical treatment to the accused and the investigation in the case was ongoing.

Representative Image

Hearing a plea by E Abubacker against a trial court order refusing to release him on medical grounds, the Delhi High Court on Monday said the jailed former chairman of the Popular Front of India will be provided medical treatment but not kept in house arrest.

"When you are asking for medical bail, why should we send you to your house? We will send you to a hospital, remarked a bench headed by Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh.

Last month, Abubacker's counsel had said that the 70-year-old had cancer and Parkinson's disease and was in great pain, which needed urgent medical supervision.

Abubacker was arrested by the agency during a massive crackdown on the banned organisation earlier this year and is presently in judicial custody.

The bench on Monday remarked that there was no provision in law for a house arrest and directed that Abubacker be escorted safely to AIIMS in custody for an oncosurgery review on December 22 and also permitted his son to remain present at the time of consultation.

We are not granting you house arrest. There is no provision in law for house arrest. The honourable Supreme Court has powers which this court does not, the court said.