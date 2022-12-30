 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Tributes pour in for PM Modi’s mother: ‘Epitome of generosity’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, died in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. She was 100.

PM Modi with his mother Heeraben.

The death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother on December 30 sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media. Heeraben Modi died aged 100 at the U N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a mother's death leaves a void that is impossible to fill.

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba," he tweeted.  "I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remembered Heeraben Modi as an epitome of "generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values".

"I pray that God rests her soul in peace," he tweeted.

M Venkaiah Naidu, former vice-president of India, wrote: "There is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child."
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said Heeraben Modi gave the country "the most precious diamond".

"My deepest condolence on the sad demise of PM @narendramodi Ji's mother Heeraben Modi Ji," he wrote. "May her soul rest in peace."