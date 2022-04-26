Mumbai suburbs, Navi Mumbai and Thane plunge into blackout as substation trips amid national power crisis

Navi Mumbai, Thane and western and central suburbs of Mumbai witnessed power cuts on April 26 after the Pagdha substation in the state tripped, senior executives from power distribution companies told Moneycontrol, amid a national power crisis due to a coal supply shortage that has several states going for daily blackouts.

Power was restored in Chembur and parts of Thane and Dombivli.

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company spokesperson said, “Power supply to Dombivali, Ambernath, Badlapur and a part of Kalyan has been disrupted. The initial estimate is that the supply will restore in about half to half an hour.”

Officials said disruption at the substation was recorded at 10:10 am and power could restore by noon.

