 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Mumbai suburbs, Navi Mumbai and Thane plunge into blackout as substation trips amid national power crisis

Rachita Prasad
Apr 26, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Power restored in Chembur and parts of Thane and Dombivli

Navi Mumbai, Thane and western and central suburbs of Mumbai witnessed power cuts on April 26 after the Pagdha substation in the state tripped, senior executives from power distribution companies told Moneycontrol, amid a national power crisis due to a coal supply shortage that has several states going for daily blackouts.

Power was restored in Chembur and parts of Thane and Dombivli.

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company spokesperson said, “Power supply to Dombivali, Ambernath, Badlapur and a part of Kalyan has been disrupted. The initial estimate is that the supply will restore in about half to half an hour.”

Officials said disruption at the substation was recorded at 10:10 am and power could restore by noon.

More to follow

Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
TAGS: #Chembur #Dombivli #Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company #mumbai #Navi Mumbai #Thane
first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.