 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Market regulator to discuss sweeping changes to share buyback norms

The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India is set to approve several proposals, including sweeping changes to share buyback norms, tighter disclosure rules for listed companies, stronger governance at market infrastructure institutions like stock exchanges, and a regulatory framework for fintech platforms providing execution services in direct plans of mutual fund schemes to investors. The board is scheduled to meet on December 20 to discuss these proposals.

Why it’s important: The regulator may phase out share buybacks from the open market through stock exchanges as these are prone to misuse. It will instead nudge companies to use the book building route to ensure wider shareholder participation.

 

GST authorities send 50,000 notices to companies after comprehensive audit

The GST authorities have issued around 50,000 show-cause notices to companies and partnership firms across business sectors, including real estate and jewelry, after findings of an audit exercise started earlier in the current financial year. This is the first comprehensive audit exercise since the inception of the GST regime. It was in addition to the GST audit that firms do if the turnover of registered taxpayers is Rs 2 crore and above in a financial year.