Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

Government considers making income up to Rs 5 lakh tax free under new regime

The central government is examining the possibility of increasing the tax-free slab to Rs 5 lakh in the two-year-old alternative personal income tax regime to make it more attractive. Taxpayers currently don’t pay income tax if their taxable income is Rs 2.5 lakh or less. Very few taxpayers have opted for the alternative tax regime. For many, the tax outgo in the older personal income-tax regime is lower if they make use of deductions such as under Section 80C and Section 80D.

Why it’s important: Increasing the threshold to Rs 5 lakh will reduce the tax outgo, leaving more money with taxpayers to invest. If the tax outgo in the new and old regimes is similar, most would opt for the new one because it will reduce the compliance burden.

 

Budget may smoothen tax snags at International Financial Services Centre

The federal budget may tackle some hurdles at the International Financial Services Centre in GIFT City, which is treated as a quasi-foreign territory seen through the prism of the Foreign Exchange Management Act but a domestic area under tax laws and other regulations. Open-ended category 3 AIFs face such a conundrum. The Reserve Bank allowed domestic investment in a GIFT City fund using the liberalized remittance scheme. But administrators of category 3 AIFs receiving such LRS money may face a tough time dealing with taxmen.