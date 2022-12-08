 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 35 basis points, fight against inflation not over

The battle against inflation is not over, Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das said after the monetary policy committee raised the repo rate by 35 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. With the latest hike, the policy rate has touched 6.25 per cent after three straight rate hikes of 50 basis points each in June, August, and September. Das flagged risks from high and sticky core inflation and exposure of food inflation to global factors, along with the impact of adverse weather conditions.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank has not softened its hawkish stance on monetary policy due to persistently high inflation. This indicates rates could rise further, although at a slower pace.

 

Government to invest 30 per cent more on infrastructure in upcoming budget

The central government plans to keep its focus on infrastructure growth in the upcoming budget by allocating 30 per cent more funds for the highways ministry to speed up construction to more than 50 km of highways every day. The budget allocation for the ministry is expected to reach a record Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the year starting March. The government’s budgetary allocation for 2023-24 will build on a record 52 per cent rise in the ministry’s budget during the current financial year to about Rs 2 lakh crore compared with the preceding fiscal year.