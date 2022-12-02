 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

GST collections rise 11 per cent, manufacturing PMI hits three-month high

India’s goods and services tax collections rose 11 per cent in November from a year ago to Rs 1.46 lakh crore. The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index hit a three-month high in November, inching up to 55.7 from 55.3 in October. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose nearly a third to a record of 322,861 in November, riding sustained consumer demand and improved component supplies.

Why it’s important: The latest data releases indicate economic resilience in India despite rising headwinds. They also show that domestic demand continues on a positive trajectory.

 

Central government proposes one license for all insurance business

The finance ministry has proposed granting insurers a composite license to allow them to sell different financial products. It has also suggested increasing the retirement age of the chairman and whole-time members of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.