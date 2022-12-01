 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Sensex roars past 63,000 points on fresh foreign inflows, global cues

Indian equities gained for seventh consecutive session, buoyed by positive global cues and strong buying by foreign portfolio investors. The benchmark Sensex went past 63,000 points for the first time. It ended the session at 63,099 points, rising 0.6 per cent. The 50-share Nifty closed at 18,758 points, or 0.7 per cent. Both the indices ended the month with gains of around 4 per cent. The Sensex has risen 3.2 per cent in the past seven sessions.

Why it’s important: India is seen as the sole bright spot in an otherwise gloomy global economic situation. Its revival after the pandemic shock is encouraging sentiment. However, market volatility is not over yet.

 

GDP growth in second quarter slows to 6.3 percent as manufacturing contracts

India’s economic expansion slowed in the September quarter as manufacturing output contracted amid rising interest rates and the favorable base effect from the covid pandemic period receded. GDP grew 6.3 per cent in the three months ended September compared with a year ago, significantly slower than the 13.5 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.