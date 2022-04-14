Massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, no casualties reported so far

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.