 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, no casualties reported so far

PTI
Apr 14, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

Fire-fighting operations are underway, Atul Garg, said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.

Representative image (Image: AP)

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.

PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #restaurant
first published: Apr 14, 2022 02:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.