Live News: FIR against Sanjay Raut on complaint of woman witness in money laundering case

August 01, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

Live News Updates August 1: FIR against Sanjay Raut on complaint of woman witness in money laundering case

- An FIR has been registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar who is a close aide of Sanjay Raut.

- An audio clip of Swapna had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening here.

- Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra chawl land case, for which ED detained Raut on Sunday. (ANI)