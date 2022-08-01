Live News: FIR against Sanjay Raut on complaint of woman witness in money laundering case

Live News Updates: On Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjay Raut in the Patra chawl land case.
Monkeypox Updates: Centre forms task force to monitor Monkeypox situation
- Centre has formed the task force to monitor monkeypox cases in India.
- The team will be headed by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and members include Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech: Sources. (ANI)
Live News Updates August 1: FIR against Sanjay Raut on complaint of woman witness in money laundering case
- An FIR has been registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar who is a close aide of Sanjay Raut.
- An audio clip of Swapna had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening here.
- Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra chawl land case, for which ED detained Raut on Sunday. (ANI)
