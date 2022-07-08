Breaking News Live: US 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of ex-Japan PM, says envoy

July 08, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Live News Updates July 8: US 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe: envoy



-The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday.



-Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.



-"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement.