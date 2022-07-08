Breaking News Live: US 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of ex-Japan PM, says envoy

Live News Updates: Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to NHK
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
Live News Updates July 8: US 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe: envoy
-The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday.
-Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
-"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement.
Live News Updates July 8: Abe conscious, responsive while being transported after shooting: NHK
-Japan's Ex-PM Abe conscious and responsive while being transported after shooting, reported NHK.
-Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.
Live News Updates July 8: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi for extending GST compensation
-In the recent GST Council meeting, States requested extension of the GST compensation time period. Wrote to Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri. Narendra Modi ji requesting his early intervention so that compensation would be continued for 5 more years, in the interest of States' finances,'' tweeted the Kerala chief minister.
Live News Updates July 8: Shinzo Abe shows ''no vital signs'' after being shot at the campaign event: AFP
-Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abewas feared dead on Friday after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region, local media reported.
-Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency. Neither the LDP nor local police were able to immediately confirm the reports.
Live News July 8: Male suspect appeared to be in his 40s, gun confiscated, reported NHK
-The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources.
-Shinzo Abe had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard.
Live News Updates July 8: Shinzo Abe appears to be in state of cardio-respiratory arrest: NHK
-"A local fire department says former prime minister Abe appears to be in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest," public broadcaster NHK said -- a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor
-An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.
-Kyodo News alsosaid the former premier was not conscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest.
Live News Updates July 8: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe taken to hospital, male suspect detained: NHK
-News agency Reuters reported that Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
-A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect has been detained, NHK said.
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot at while campaigning in city of Nara, Japan (Image Courtesy: NHK World)
-Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding. Read More Here
Live News Updates July 8: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot at while capaigning in city of Nara, reports NHK
-Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding: NHK
Live News Updates July 8:
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all news updates today on July 8, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!