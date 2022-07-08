English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    July 08, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

    M&M EV funding plan LIVE Updates: We are confident to take leadership in Indian EV space, says CEO Anish Shah

    Mahindra & Mahindra EV announcement today: Looking at producing 200,000 EV units per annum by FY2027, Rajesh Jejurikar

    M&M EV announcement LIVE: Mahindra & Mahindra is set to make an announcement about its electric vehicle (EVs) at 11.30 am today. This comes after the Indian auto major earlier this morning announced that it and British International Investment (BII) have inked a pact to invest Rs 1,925 crore each in a wholly-owned subsidiary, called 'EV Co', which will be focused on four-wheel passenger electric vehicles. According to the pact, BII target="_blank">will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore, resulting in 2.75 per cent to 4.76 per cent ownership in the EV Co, M&M said in a regulatory filing. EV Co will focus on four-wheel (4W) passenger electric vehicles.
    • July 08, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

      LIVE: M&M Management On Rs 1,925 cr Fund Raise For New EV Arm

      Watch Moneycontrol's livestream of M&M's EV funding accouncement:

    • July 08, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

      M&M EV funding live

      Rajesh Jejurikar (L), Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors at M&M, and Anish Shah (R), Managing Director and CEO, M&M, at the M&M EV press conference.

      M&M EV funding live Rajesh Jejurikar (L), Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors at M&M, and Anish Shah (R), Managing Director and CEO, M&M, at the M&M EV press conference.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 08, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

      M&M EV funding live Executive Talk

      - Sameer Usgaonkar, Director, Head of Project Finance South Asia, BII (British International Investment), said the EV Co is expected to hit a valuation based on specific milestones in the future.

      - "We did extensive deligence, including dozens of meetings with the management team and got comfortable with that valuation," he added.

    • July 08, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

      M&M EV funding live Executive Talk

      - This investment by BII (British International Investment) is only for passenger four-wheelers, said Anish Shah, adding that there will be separate news about three-wheelers and others.

    • July 08, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

      M&M EV funding live Executive Talk

      - Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, had in an earlier press statement also said that Mahindra is a "pioneer in the electric vehicles space", adding that they are "confident we will be the leaders in the electric SUV market in the future".

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 08, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

      M&M EV funding live executive talk

      - Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors at M&M, believes that the electric SUV segment is at an inflection point.

      - He said the company expects 20 to 30 percent of company SUVs to be electric by 2027.

    • July 08, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

      M&M EV funding live

      Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group: We will share about our EV products on August 15

    • July 08, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

      Mahindra Born Electric Vision || Unveiling July 2022

    • July 08, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

      Why is it so difficult to make a low-cost EV?

      - Multinational automotive company Stellantis has joined the electric vehicle race in India and plans to launch its first EV through Citroen.

      - While Citroen has had a rough start in India, with only one premium sports utility vehicle (SUV)—the C5 Aircross—the PSA Group intends to capture a bigger share of the market with its upcoming compact crossover hatch the C3, expected to be launched next month.

    • July 08, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

      Love of big cars, chip crunch extends wait time for M&M

      Employees assemble a Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. XUV 500 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) on the production line at the company's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, India, on Monday, April 2, 2018. Mahindra & Mahindra is Indias largest SUV maker.

      - Robust consumer demand teamed with an ongoing shortage of chips has seen wait times for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s XUV700 sports utility vehicle balloon to as long as 22 months just as the carmaker unveils the latest model in its big-automobile lineup.

      - Outstanding customer pre-orders for the seven-seater XUV700, which the Indian automaker launched in August, are running to around 70,000, Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said in an interview last week.

      - While the chip shortage has eased from a peak late last year, Mahindra is still experiencing some supply chain pain points, he said.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 08, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

      Where and when to watch the M&M Press Conference on EV biz ##Where and when to watch the M&M Press Conference on EV biz

      Users can click here, enter their basic login details and watch the webcast. 

    • July 08, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

      M&M's EV Dream

      M&M's EV Dream
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.