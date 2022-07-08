M&M EV funding plan LIVE Updates: We are confident to take leadership in Indian EV space, says CEO Anish Shah

July 08, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Love of big cars, chip crunch extends wait time for M&M

- Employees assemble a Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. XUV 500 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) on the production line at the company's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, India, on Monday, April 2, 2018. Mahindra & Mahindra is Indias largest SUV maker.

- Robust consumer demand teamed with an ongoing shortage of chips has seen wait times for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s XUV700 sports utility vehicle balloon to as long as 22 months just as the carmaker unveils the latest model in its big-automobile lineup.

- Outstanding customer pre-orders for the seven-seater XUV700, which the Indian automaker launched in August, are running to around 70,000, Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said in an interview last week.

- While the chip shortage has eased from a peak late last year, Mahindra is still experiencing some supply chain pain points, he said.