M&M EV funding plan LIVE Updates: We are confident to take leadership in Indian EV space, says CEO Anish Shah

LIVE: M&M Management On Rs 1,925 cr Fund Raise For New EV Arm
Watch Moneycontrol's livestream of M&M's EV funding accouncement:
Mahindra Born Electric Vision || Unveiling July 2022
Why is it so difficult to make a low-cost EV?
Love of big cars, chip crunch extends wait time for M&M
BII to invest Rs 1,925 crore in M&M's EV biz
Rajesh Jejurikar (L), Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors at M&M, and Anish Shah (R), Managing Director and CEO, M&M, at the M&M EV press conference.
- Sameer Usgaonkar, Director, Head of Project Finance South Asia, BII (British International Investment), said the EV Co is expected to hit a valuation based on specific milestones in the future.
- "We did extensive deligence, including dozens of meetings with the management team and got comfortable with that valuation," he added.
- This investment by BII (British International Investment) is only for passenger four-wheelers, said Anish Shah, adding that there will be separate news about three-wheelers and others.
- Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, had in an earlier press statement also said that Mahindra is a "pioneer in the electric vehicles space", adding that they are "confident we will be the leaders in the electric SUV market in the future".
- Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors at M&M, believes that the electric SUV segment is at an inflection point.
- He said the company expects 20 to 30 percent of company SUVs to be electric by 2027.
Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group: We will share about our EV products on August 15
Why is it so difficult to make a low-cost EV?
- Multinational automotive company Stellantis has joined the electric vehicle race in India and plans to launch its first EV through Citroen.
- While Citroen has had a rough start in India, with only one premium sports utility vehicle (SUV)—the C5 Aircross—the PSA Group intends to capture a bigger share of the market with its upcoming compact crossover hatch the C3, expected to be launched next month.
Love of big cars, chip crunch extends wait time for M&M
- Employees assemble a Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. XUV 500 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) on the production line at the company's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, India, on Monday, April 2, 2018. Mahindra & Mahindra is Indias largest SUV maker.
- Robust consumer demand teamed with an ongoing shortage of chips has seen wait times for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s XUV700 sports utility vehicle balloon to as long as 22 months just as the carmaker unveils the latest model in its big-automobile lineup.
- Outstanding customer pre-orders for the seven-seater XUV700, which the Indian automaker launched in August, are running to around 70,000, Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said in an interview last week.
- While the chip shortage has eased from a peak late last year, Mahindra is still experiencing some supply chain pain points, he said.
Where and when to watch the M&M Press Conference on EV biz ##Where and when to watch the M&M Press Conference on EV biz
Users can click here, enter their basic login details and watch the webcast.