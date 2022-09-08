Ladhakh standoff: Indian, Chinese troops begin to disengage from Gogra-Hot Springs

Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs PP-15, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh< have started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, stated India-China in a joint statement on September 8.

The statement came after the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting amid almost 2 years of Ladakh standoff.

"On 8th eptember 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," stated the joint statement released by Ministry of Defence.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the stand-off at the friction points in Ladakh for more than two years.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

The two militaries have held 16 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.