 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

‘Indian dad supremacy’: Father’s reaction to son’s Forbes honour is making Twitter laugh

Moneycontrol News
May 28, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

Harish Uthayakumar, co-founder of students' community Bluelearn, was mentioned in Forbes' 30 under 30 list. His dad's priceless response to it has won internet.

Harish Uthayakumar's tweet about this conversation with his father started a flurry of jokes. (Image credit: @curiousharish/Twitter)

Desi parents are tough to please and even recognition by one of the world’s best business magazines might get you just a thumbs up emoticon from them.

Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti from India, founders of a student’s community called Bluelearn, have found a mention in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in the consumer technology category.

When Uthayakumar shared the news with his father, he responded with two thumbs up emojis. The entrepreneur shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter and the jokes followed.

 

"Peak dad behaviour," said Nikhil Taneja, the CEO of media and community engagement platform Yuvaa.

 

Another user said: "Indian dad supremacy".

 
More Twitter users chimed in to poke fun at Indian dads.

"Forget about Forbes, apply for a government job," wrote a person named Ankit Gupta.

"Your dad be like 'all this is okay, but how much did you score in your mid-semester exam'," said another Twitter account. 

A user named Sachin Nath shared his own experience of giving his dad big news.

"I remember the day I got recommended for Navy for the post of logistics officer. I called my dad very excitedly and told him that 'dad I did it'.  And his response  was just 'OK'. My dad is a cutie." 


Uthayakumar's tweet has certainly made his father famous.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Forbes #Founders #Twitter
first published: May 28, 2022 02:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.