‘Indian dad supremacy’: Father’s reaction to son’s Forbes honour is making Twitter laugh

Desi parents are tough to please and even recognition by one of the world’s best business magazines might get you just a thumbs up emoticon from them.

Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti from India, founders of a student’s community called Bluelearn, have found a mention in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in the consumer technology category.

When Uthayakumar shared the news with his father, he responded with two thumbs up emojis. The entrepreneur shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter and the jokes followed.

"Peak dad behaviour," said Nikhil Taneja, the CEO of media and community engagement platform Yuvaa.

Another user said: "Indian dad supremacy".



More Twitter users chimed in to poke fun at Indian dads.

"Forget about Forbes, apply for a government job," wrote a person named Ankit Gupta.

"Your dad be like 'all this is okay, but how much did you score in your mid-semester exam'," said another Twitter account.

A user named Sachin Nath shared his own experience of giving his dad big news.

"I remember the day I got recommended for Navy for the post of logistics officer. I called my dad very excitedly and told him that 'dad I did it'. And his response was just 'OK'. My dad is a cutie."



Uthayakumar's tweet has certainly made his father famous.