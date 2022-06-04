Hyderabad gang-rape case: 5 latest developments

The rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad has triggered outrage across the country. The teenager was assaulted by five people in a car. The police have said that three of them were juveniles, news agency ANI reported. One of the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place on May 28 in Jubilee Hills -- an upscale area in Hyderabad. The complainant met the accused persons at a pub. They offered to drive her home.

The group first stopped at a bakery. Then, the accused persons took the girl to a secluded area and allegedly took turns to rape her. After that, they left her at the pub.

When the girl went home, her parents noticed bruises on her hands, which she attributed to a fall, the Indian Express reported. When they found more injuries, she told them about the assault. The girl's father filed a complaint on May 31.

Here are five latest developments in the case:

1) The police have arrested two accused persons in the case, news agency ANI reported.

2) The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage from outside the club -- in which the complaint was seen standing with them.

3) The BJP has alleged that the sons of two local politicians were involved in the crime, the Indian Express reported. The party has accused the Telangana government of shielding them.

4) The police have said they will act against anyone sharing details which may lead to the revelation of the complainant's identity, the Hindu reported.

5) The National Commission for Women wrote to the Telangana police chief, asking for quick investigation in the case. The commission also sought the best possible medical care and protection for the complainant.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)