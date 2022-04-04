At Grammys 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky's surprise appearance: 'Fill the silence with your music'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged musical artistes at the Grammys 2022 to support his country amid the war with Russia. He appeared in a pre-taped message.

His message was played before singer John Legend's performance of the song "Free" along with Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, poet Lyuba Yakimchuk and musician Siuzanna Iglidan.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and 41 lakh forced to leave their homes in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24. Ukrainian cities have been devastated by Russian attacks.

In his moving speech about Ukraine's plight at the 2022 Grammys, Volodymyr Zelensky urged musicians to tell the story of his people.

"On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs," Zelensky said. "The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story."





The Ukraine president added: "To all our cities the war is destroying -- Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others. They are legends already. But I have a dream of them living. And free. Free like you, on the Grammy stage."

Zelensky said that in Ukraine, musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos.

"They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through anyway."

Zelensky urged guests at Grammys to tell the truth about Russia's war on Ukraine through social media and television. "Support us in any way you can. Any -- but no silence. And then peace will come," he added.

The Ukrainian president's appearance at the Grammys came amid escalating outrage over Russian violence, after the discovery of mass graves near Kyiv.