 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Four women sue L’Oréal and others alleging hair products caused cancer: ‘Painful, painful condition’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

These lawsuits were filed after a study emerged last month linking hair-straightening products to increased risk of uterine cancer.

L’Oréal maintains the lawsuits have no merit and its products are rigorously tested.

For Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Jenny Mitchell, two young American women, hopes to have children were shattered when they were diagnosed with uterine cancer. They had to undergo hysterectomies -- partial or complete removal of the uterus, NBC News reported.

Bhonopha and Mitchell are among the four women who sued L’Oréal and others after a study emerged last month linking hair-straightening products to increased risk of uterine cancer.

Both used products to straighten their hair, feeling pressured to do so because of professional and societal expectations.

The plaintiffs say the products did not come with any warnings, leaving them in the dark about their hazards.

Also read: Hair-straightening products linked with uterine cancer risk: Study

"You had no inkling that these products were dangerous, you didn’t know that any of these harmful products were in it," Bhonopha told NBC.  "Obviously, you wouldn’t have used them if you knew.”