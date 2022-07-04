Karnataka's Sini Shetty is Miss India 2022

Karnataka's Sini Shetty has been crowned Femina Miss India 2022 in a pageant that took place in Mumbai on July 3.

"Grateful and Thanks to each and every one who has supported me in this journey -- your Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty," the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter.





"I hope I made Karnataka proud," Shetty added. "Can't wait to start this new journey and make India proud. Keep showering all your love and blessings."

Winning the Miss India crown means Shetty will represent India at the next Miss World pageant.

The first and second-runners up in the Miss India pageant were Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh.

The pageant, held at the Jio World Centre, was judged by actors Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora and Dino Morea, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar and Mithali Raj -- the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team.

The competition included a dance round, called "Dance of India", where the contestants danced to hit Tamil Song Thalapathy's Vaathi.