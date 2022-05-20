Elon Musk sexually harassed a flight attendant in 2016, alleges report. His response

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk allegedly sexually harassed a flight attendant while travelling on a private jet in 2016, Insider has reported.

The website said it obtained a declaration signed by a friend of the flight attendant, who she confided in after the incident, and other documents detailing the accusations.

The complainant, a contractual employee of the SpaceX corporate jet feet, alleged that Elon Musk exposed his genitals to her and rubbed her leg during a massage. He also reportedly offered to buy her a horse if she did more than give him a massage.

The woman had been reportedly asked to get a massage license so she could give massages to Musk.

"They encouraged her to get licensed as a masseuse, but on her own time, on her own dime," the complainant’s friend told Insider. "They implied that she would get to fly more often if she were to do this because she'd be able to give Elon proper massages."

After the episode, the flight attendant submitted a complaint to SpaceX. It was settled outside court. In 2018, she was reportedly offered $250,000 in exchange for an assurance that she will not sue the company.

Meanwhile, Musk denied the accusations. He described Insider’s report as “politically motivated”.

"If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light," he told the website, when asked to comment on the accusations.

The accusations have emerged amid Musk’s talks with Twitter to acquire the social network -- a deal about which he actively tweets.

The billionaire also touches upon politics and free speech in his posts. In a tweet on May 19, he said he would now vote for the Republicans because the Democratic Party, which he previously supported, had become a party of "division and hate".

Musk predicted "dirty tricks and campaign" against him after his denunciation of Democrats.

On May 20, after reports emerged of the sexual harassment allegations against him, Musk again pointed to an alleged smear campaign.

"The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens -- this is their standard (despicable) playbook -- but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech," he said.