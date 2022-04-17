Easter 2022: The significance of egg hunts and bunnies

Egg hunts and bunnies are among the most popular traditions associated with Easter -- the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection. The festival falls on April 17 this year.

What are the origins of these traditions?

Some believe that Easter eggs came from pagan spring festivals to celebrate the goddess Eostre. Some Germanic cultures held the belief that goddess Eostre and her egg-laying rabbits signaled the arrival of spring.

For thousands of years, eggs had been considered symbols of life and rebirth. Eventually, they came to symbolise Christ’s resurrection.

Church leaders did not permit the consumption of eggs in the week leading to Easter, so eggs laid during that period were saved, decorated and presented to children.

Traditionally, Easter eggs were coloured red as a symbol of Christ’s blood.

The game to hunt for Easter eggs is believed to have originated in the 1700s. The Pennsylvania Dutch community believed that there was a bunny called Osterhase, the Easter bunny’s precursor, who laid eggs in the grass.

Children would go looking for the eggs laid by Osterhase. Osterhase gave way to the Easter Bunny, and even though the Easter Bunny is not known to lay eggs, the tradition of creating nests, baskets and go looking for the presents it left endured.

In Victorian England, real eggs began to be replaced by artificial ones containing treats and toys. In the 19th century, candy makers in Europe began creating Easter special egg-shaped chocolates and candies -- which are a key part of modern-day celebrations.

Another game played to mark Easter is egg rolling. Hard-boiled eggs are sent down hills. The egg that rolls the quickest emerges the winner.