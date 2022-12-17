 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Donald Trump NFT collection, showing him as superhero, astronaut, sells out

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

The cards' creators made $4.5 million through the sale. They denied the proceeds will be used for Trump's 2024 campaign.

Each of the digital trading cards was sold for $99 each. (Images: collecttrumpcards.com)

Donald Trump unveiled a collection of non-fungible tokens that feature him in guises such as a superhero, astronaut and racer, among others. Critics described it as "incredibly dumb", but according to the website promoting them, they sold out quickly after being launched on Thursday, December 15.

Each of the digital trading cards was sold for $99 each, giving owners a chance to win prizes like attending a dinner hosted by the former US president, meeting him at his luxe Mar-a-Lago resort or receiving memorabilia signed by him.

The collectTrumpCards website said each of the card had a "unique pre-assigned rarity".

"For the first time, you can celebrate the life and career of President Donald Trump through his first official Digital Trading Card collection," it said. "These are personal digital collectibles or “trading cards” that you can collect, accumulate, trade, etc. Think of them like traditional baseball or basketball cards but stored digitally so you never have to worry about physical damage."

The cards' creators made $4.5 million through the sale, CBS reported.

There were questions if the proceeds would be used for Trump's 2024 presidential run, which he announced last month. collectTrumpCards denied the collection links to any political campaign.