'Have been through hell’: Passengers describe chaos at Delhi airport's T3

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Passengers say long security check queues and uncooperative staff are adding to their woes.

(Image credit: @bhaskarbluesky/Twitter)

With an unprecedented increase in winter season travel, chaotic scenes are being reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Passengers have been taking to Twitter to complain about serpentine queues at security checks and unhelpful staff.

TV anchor and author Rocky Singh tweeted a photo showing a crowded security check at the T3 terminal at 5.30 am today.

"Welcome to HELL," he said. "35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here."

 
 

Another user offered a similar description of the airport: "I have been through hell," they said.

One person compared the airport to Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar market.