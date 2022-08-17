Chocolates worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from Cadbury godown in bizarre UP robbery

In a bizarre robbery, around 150 cartons of Cadbury chocolates were allegedly stolen by a gang of thieves from a godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the owner of the Cadbury godown is a well-known distributor of the popular chocolate brand in the state capital.

Some boxes of biscuits and a video recorder of CCTVs were also reportedly among the loot.

The businessman has filed a police complaint where he said that the godown in the Chinhat area was actually his old house which was temporarily being used as a godown. He added that all the stock stored in the house was to be distributed to retailers.

On Tuesday, Sidhu received a call from his old house’s neighbour who informed him about a broken lock at his house. Upon reaching the spot, he found that the whole godown had been emptied out. Another neighbour also informed the businessman that he had heard a pick-up truck late at night which was possibly how the loot was transported, news reports quoted Sidhu as saying.

“We have filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please guide us,” the Cadbury distributor told news agency ANI.

Police are investigating the matter and inspecting CCTVs to get a lead in the case.