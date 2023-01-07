 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI files another FIR in APPSC cash-for-job scam

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

The SIC has been investigating the case and arrested 46 persons so far including 39 government officials.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed another FIR in the cash-for-job scam of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and will formally take over the case, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

The CBI filed the FIR on Friday against a case pertaining to all irregularities committed in the examinations conducted by the APPSC since 2014, Special Investigation Cell (SIC) SP Anant Mittal said.

"The SIC had received 36 complaints regarding various examinations conducted by the APPSC since 2014. The investigation was started after clubbing all the cases into a single case and 46 people were accordingly arrested," Mittal said.

Among those arrested, 39 are government servants. The respective departments have been served with the information of the arrest for necessary departmental proceedings, the SP added.

The state government had recently recommended for CBI enquiry into the case in addition to the paper leak case being investigated by the premier investigating agency.