Angelina Jolie to quit UN special envoy role, says will remain an activist

Reuters
Dec 17, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

The Hollywood star was associated with the UNHCR for two decades and completed 60 field assignments during that time.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will quit her role as a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) but will remain a humanitarian activist, the United Nations said on Friday.

Jolie, who has been on more than 60 field assignments during her 21 years with UNHCR, said she wanted to keep working with refugees outside of the global body.

"I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people," Jolie said in a statement announcing her departure.

"After 20 years working within the U.N. system, I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions," she said.

Jolie has been UNHCR special envoy since 2012.

This year, she visited Yemen and Ukraine to meet with displaced people.