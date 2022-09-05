Anand Mahindra’s pledge after Cyrus Mistry car crash: ‘We owe it to our families’

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry's death in a car crash in Maharashtra on September 4 stunned the nation. He was in a Mercedes car with three others. Reports said he was travelling in the back seat without a seat belt.

Cyrus Mistry's death has put focus on the importance of following road safety rules. Industrialist Anand Mahindra was among those who brought up the matter on Twitter.

The Mahindra Group chairperson vowed to always wear a seat belt even when in the rear seat and urged others to do the same. "We all owe it to our families," he wrote.

Mistry, 54, was travelling on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in a Mercedes car with people reported to be his family friends.

The car was being driven by Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based doctor. Her husband Darius Pandole was in the front with her. They were injured. Darius' brother Jahangir, who was sitting in the back with Mistry, died.

The news of the accident led to shock. Politicians and business personalities paid tributes to Mistry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mistry as a "promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess". "His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," he had tweeted.

Tata Sons' present Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he was deeply saddened by Mistry's death. "He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times.

Anand Mahindra said it was tough for him to accept the news of Mistry's death.

"I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata," he said. "I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him."

Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons.

