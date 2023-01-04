 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Air India said amid outrage over drunk man urinating on woman in business class horror

Edited by : Stella Dey
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Air India, in a statement today, said that the airline condemns the incident and apologised to passengers who were inconvenienced by the incident.

Air India has banned the man for 30 days. (Representational)

The man who in an inebriated state exposed himself and urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight last year has been banned for 30 days “as a first step”, the airline said today amid growing outrage after the incident came to light. Air India also defended their crew on flight after the woman said that not enough action was taken after the horrifying incident.

The woman, in her 70s, was travelling in business class from New York to Delhi last year, had to write a letter to N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman, for action to be taken as she claimed that the crew didn’t take appropriate action at the time of the shocking act. Air India is run by the Tata Group.

Air India has also filed a case in the matter and has recommended that the man be placed on the no-fly list and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from the airline.

The National Commission for Women has also written to Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action, adding the drunk man’s behaviour violated the woman passenger’s right to live a life of dignity and safety.

The women's panel has also asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR and sought a detailed action taken report from them within seven days.

In her letter, the unnamed woman recalled the experience she had on November 26 last year.