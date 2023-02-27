 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary, explains why he draws this amount

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

CRED had recorded a net loss of Rs 1,279 crore in the financial year 2022.

Kunal Shah, founder and CEO, CRED also responded to a question on why the fintech company isn't profitable yet.

CRED CEO Kunal Shah recently revealed that he draws a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. On being asked why he chose to keep his salary relatively low, Shah shared on an Instagram story that he believes he shouldn't draw a large salary until the fintech company turns profitable.

“I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past," Shah wrote on Instagram.

“There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah," a Twitter user wrote, sharing a screengrab of Shah’s Instagram story.

When asked why CRED isn't profitable yet, Kunal Shah said in another Instagram story, "Tech companies invest capital for several years in building large distribution and engagement before they monetise."

Shah's revelation about his salary, however, did not appear to please most Twitter users. Many people pointed out that this is a common practice when it comes to CEOs.