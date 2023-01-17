 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coursera CEO is learning about the history of the universe from this university

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

On Coursera’s India plans, Jeff Maggioncalda said that the company is working with universities across India to integrate career electives and industry certificates into on-campus learning programmes.

Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda. (Image: jeff-maggioncalda-5652548/LinkedIn)

The CEO of Coursera, Jeff Maggioncalda, spoke to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos about the challenges of a post-pandemic world and how ChatGPT is “extraordinary” but “dangerous”. He also spoke about Indian students as the online open course provider expands in the country.

Speaking about the challenges of balancing an on-campus life and online courses, Maggioncalda said that the pre-pandemic world was place based. “So if you had to learn you had to go to campus, if you wanted to work you had to go to an office. Then the campuses shut down, the offices shut down. What we are seeing now is a hybrid world,” he said.

On Coursera’s India plans, he said that the company is working with universities across India to integrate career electives and industry certificates into on-campus learning programmes.

“The online courses can be from universities and they can also be from industries. So we call these “career electives” with traditional degree programmes,” he added.

He continued: “One of the great things about hybrid is you can learn from anywhere, anytime and with anyone.”