Chinese woman fractures 4 ribs after a coughing fit. She had eaten spicy food

A Chinese woman has fractured four ribs due to an unlikely accident – a coughing fit. The woman, identified only as Huang, is a resident of Shanghai and is now recovering from the injury.

It all started after the woman ate spicy food. She started coughing violently afterwards and heard a cracking noise from her chest. Dismissing it, she went about her business when she started experiencing difficulty in breathing and talking.

A CT scan then revealed four broken ribs which the doctors have bandaged and asked her to rest for a month. But this unlikely injury due to a cough is for an underlying reason. Shanghai Video quoted doctors treating her as saying that the woman’s relatively low body weight was the cause of the broken ribs.

Huang stands at 5 feet 6 inches and her weight is at 57 kg – something that doctors say is low. While pointing out that her ribcage is visible, Huang said that her upper body is especially thin.

After she recovers, Huang has promised to exercise and increase her body mass and weight, South China Morning Post reported.