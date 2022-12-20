 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China stares at another COVID-19 crisis; can India stay immune? 

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 20, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

As China grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections after doing away with its Zero COVID policy, virologists downplay the potential for spillover impact on India, arguing that this country has already paid the price.  

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Three years after COVID-19 originated in China, that country seems to be looking at its worst outbreak of the pandemic with millions now exposed to the infection and a large number at the risk of developing a severe form of the coronavirus disease.

There are reports of hospitals in several Chinese cities, particularly Beijing, being overwhelmed by patients and of morgues filled with bodies of those who succumbed to the disease although there has been no official word from the Chinese government on hospitalized patients yet.

As China stares at a rough winter with some mathematical models predicting that the total number of infections in the country may be as high as 800 million and deaths in the range of 0.5-2 million over the next three months, top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang told Moneycontrol that the situation in China is the result of a combination of four factors.

First, a fewer than the required percentage of the elderly population, the most vulnerable group, have received vaccinations, and second, the penetration of booster vaccines has been low.

Third, China had been focusing on massive quarantines and clamped stringent travel restrictions, which were recently lifted amid growing public pressure after almost three years.

