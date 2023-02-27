 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Is this what Indians should eat?': Chef Sanjeev Kapoor blasts Air India over in-flight meal

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Sanjeev Kapoor shared photos of his Air India meal on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

Sanjeev Kapoor, unhappy with the food he was served on an Air India flight, blasted the airline. (Image credit: SanjeevKapoor/Twitter)

Sanjeev Kapoor, celebrity chef, on Monday slammed Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

The veteran cookery show host shared photos of his meal, describing the food items such as “cold” chicken tikka, sandwich with very little filling and a dessert that was essentially “sugar syrup”.

“Wake Up @airindiain Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber,. tomato and sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream and yellow glaze,” Sanjeev Kapoor tweeted, sharing photos of his meal.

“Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?” he said in another tweet, blasting the Tata-owned carrier.

Last week, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty blasted Emirates after finding a strand of hair inside her in-flight meal.