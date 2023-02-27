'Is this what Indians should eat?': Chef Sanjeev Kapoor blasts Air India over in-flight meal

Sanjeev Kapoor, celebrity chef, on Monday slammed Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

The veteran cookery show host shared photos of his meal, describing the food items such as “cold” chicken tikka, sandwich with very little filling and a dessert that was essentially “sugar syrup”.

“Wake Up @airindiain Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber,. tomato and sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream and yellow glaze,” Sanjeev Kapoor tweeted, sharing photos of his meal.

“Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?” he said in another tweet, blasting the Tata-owned carrier.

Last week, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty blasted Emirates after finding a strand of hair inside her in-flight meal.

The actor-turned-politician said she found a strand of hair inside the croissant she was served on an Emirates flight. She shared pictures of the contaminant on Twitter. Last month, an Air India passenger claimed she found a stone in the meal she was served on the flight. Sharing photos of the stone on Twitter, the passenger said that this kind of negligence by the airline was unacceptable.

"You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India. This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable,” BBC journalist Sarvapriya Sangwan tweeted. Air India, or “Maharaja”, landed back in the hands of its founders in January last year, nearly seven decades after it was nationalised and following years in debt. Tata Group was back in charge of Air India after concluding the Rs 18,000 crore deal. The historic handover marked the end of a long search for a buyer by the government, which has spent nearly crores propping up the airline since 2009.

Moneycontrol News