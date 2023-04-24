Second South African cheetah dies at MP's Kuno National Park in a month

A cheetah, 6, which was bought from South Africa with 11 others died in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The cause of the cheetah's death, who was identified as Uday, will be known only after an autopsy, according to forest officials. Uday is the second cheetah to die at this park in a month. In March, another cheetah named Sasha, which was brought to India from Namibia, died due to renal failure.

"The wildlife medical team inspected the cheetah and he appeared sick. The doctors and cheetah expert from Cheetah Conservation Fund decided to shift to a quarantine Boma (enclosure) immediately," JS Chauhan, the MP forest chief wildlife warden, told the Hindustan Times.

"During routine check at around 9am, Uday was found sitting in a lethargic state. When forest experts approached him, he got up and staggered a bit," an official said.

Moneycontrol News