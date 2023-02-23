 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

JPMorgan and other companies curbing ChatGPT use: ‘Our core values…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Companies are treading cautiously when it comes to artificial intelligence, to avoid exposing sensitive data.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm. But it doesn't come without limitations.

Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. is curbing its staff's usage of ChatGPT amid concerns that potentially sensitive data could be exposed, The Telegraph reported.

The restrictions follow similar curbs introduced by Amazon, Accenture and schools in New York city on the AI-powered chatbot.

At JPMorgan, there have been concerns that sharing financial information with the chatbot could invite regulatory action.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has taken the world by storm with its ability to write academic essays, speeches, press releases and code and answer complicated questions within seconds. Many organisations are integrating it in their daily routines, to automate certain tasks.